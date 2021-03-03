McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Tax forms and computers are all available for you to use at the McIntosh Memorial Library! Inside our lobby space we have a variety of state and federal tax forms available to you. We will not be able to order any additional forms so please stop by soon to pick up what you need before they are gone. If we are out of a specific form, we can assist you with printing off documents from the IRS website. In addition, if you are looking for wireless internet or a computer to file your taxes, we can help you with that as well. Our lobby space provides adequate seating and spacing for you to use a computer in a safe manner. Printers are also available if you need to print off a document.