McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

In January, we launched a 12-month program titled “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources.” The program is a self-directed reading and activity humanities program for all ages.
Now through the end of the year we are acknowledging a “Heritage,” “History” or “Awareness” of-the-Month by hosting interactive virtual programs and providing accredited reading lists for diversity, inclusion, and direct-action resources. East Asian American Heritage month was recognized in January followed by Black History African American Heritage month in February.
During the month of March, we are celebrating Women’s History Month. On the north side of our building we have a women’s suffrage poster exhibit from the Smithsonian on display. The story of women’s suffrage is a story of voting rights, of inclusion in and exclusion from the franchise, and of our civic development as a nation.
The crusade for women’s suffrage is one of the longest reform movements in American history. Between 1832 and 1920, women citizens organized for the right to vote, agitating first in their states or territories and also, simultaneously, through petitioning for a federal amendment. The poster exhibition addresses women’s political activism, explores the racism that challenged universal suffrage, and documents the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment which prohibits the government from denying U.S. citizens the right to vote on the basis of gender. It also touches upon the suffrage movement’s relevance to current conversations on voting and voting rights across America.
We have several programs coming up this month in recognition of Women’s History Month. Follow our “Viroqua Library” Facebook page or visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org for program updates.
Tax forms and computers are all available for you to use at the McIntosh Memorial Library! Inside our lobby space we have a variety of state and federal tax forms available to you. We will not be able to order any additional forms so please stop by soon to pick up what you need before they are gone. If we are out of a specific form, we can assist you with printing off documents from the IRS website. In addition, if you are looking for wireless internet or a computer to file your taxes, we can help you with that as well. Our lobby space provides adequate seating and spacing for you to use a computer in a safe manner. Printers are also available if you need to print off a document.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.