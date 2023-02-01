McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

The word is out and we’re getting really excited about the first Ridges & Rivers Book Festival coming to Viroqua in April. We’ve teamed up with the fine folks from the Driftless Writing Center to create the event. We’re so fortunate so many supporters have come on board. Volunteers and area businesses are stepping up in full force to support the festival. We anticipate a crowd of approximately 1,000 people attending the event April 28-30.

How can you learn more about the event? Go to Facebook and like our Festival page https://www.facebook.com/RidgesandRiversBF This is an active page which will keep you up to date until the event website launches early this month. In the meantime, we need financial support to pull off all the events we have planned. If you, your business, or organization want to support the event please let us know! The Driftless Writing Center is a nonprofit 501C3 organization and is managing all funds associated with the event. Please contact Library Director Trina Erickson for more information at t.erickson@wrlsweb.org or 608-637-7151, extension 3. The book festival is going to be incredible! We look forward to sharing the event schedule with you in the coming days.

In December Library Band Manager Greg Leighton wrapped up ukulele lessons for adults. Now, Greg is ready to start teaching ukulele lessons to youth! We’re looking forward to hosting this series of Ukulele Lessons for children ages 8-14 during the months of February and March. There are two class options for youth to choose from.

The first option is “Introduction to Ukelele Classes.” These classes are shorter 25-minute classes on Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 from 4:30 to 5 p.m. The second option is “Learn to Play the Ukelele Class.” This offering is a five-week consecutive class series beginning on Wednesday, March 1, through March 29 from 3:30to 4:15 p.m.

Classes are free and Ukuleles are provided. Classes are held in the library’s conference room. Registration is required, as space and instruments are limited. Sign up by stopping the library or calling the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

Wisconsin tax forms and instructions, along with the federal tax forms, have arrived. The forms are located on a table near the entrance to the library. Stop in early and pick up forms, as we’re unable to order additional forms before the filing deadline. The forms can also be printed off from the IRS website using one of the public internet computers. Please contact Lisa with any questions about tax forms at 608-637-7151, extension 4.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.