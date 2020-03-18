McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

The safety of the patrons, volunteers and employees remains a top priority to McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua. In response to the quickly developing situation regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, we altered methods of service delivery on Monday, March 16. You will be able to enter the library to return items, pick up holds, and browse the collection for items to checkout. However, all programs, access to meeting rooms, public computers, seating areas, the play area, toys, and games is being suspended through Monday, April 6. The library staff are prepared to make further changes if necessary, as more information becomes available.
While our library operates in a reduced service model, we encourage you to explore the online resources available to you at no charge through the library. Visit the library website and begin exploring GALE Courses. This resource enables you to access over 350 instructor led classes for free. Most classes last six weeks and at the end of each class you can earn a completion certificate. Mango Languages enables you to take a free language learning class from the comfort of your home. Use your phone, a tablet, or computer to access classes that can help you learn over 70 new languages. Plus, don’t forget about our electronic catalog which allows you to download books, eBooks, or videos to your phone, tablet, or computer. Download the Libby app to get started.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.