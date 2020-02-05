McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

We are looking forward to hosting a two-part literacy program featuring West Salem author Dr. Richard A. Erickson this month. On Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m., Erickson will be joined by retired reading specialist from the Sparta School District Sandi Stavlo for an adult program about the importance of reading. The two will speak about the importance of teaching children to read and how to help develop a child’s critical thinking skills. This program will be geared toward adults.
On Friday, Feb. 14 at 3:30 p.m. Erickson will return to the library for a book reading and signing. Erickson is the author of the children’s picture book, “School Bus #9: Welcome Aboard.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Next week will be the conclusion of our first Norwegian language class of 2020. Using the online resource Mango Language, the class participants have been learning words and phrases associated with the theme of “people.” Mango is a free online database available to anyone with a library card. Lessons are available for over 70 different languages. You can access Mango Language through our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallilbrary.org
Valentine’s Day is next week, and we hope we can help make the holiday a memorable one for you. We are hosting an adult needle felting class on Friday, Feb. 14 at 12:30 p.m. Under the direction of instructor Kathleen Kroska, participants will learn how to needle felt a bowl filled with hearts. Registration for the class is required by calling the library at 637-7151. We also have put together various displays featuring books, movies, and music CDs which we feel are appropriate for Valentine’s Day. Stop by and explore!
Registration is underway for our annual beekeeping classes with Jim Krause from Viroqua. The classes will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 and Saturday, March 7 from 9:15 a.m. to noon at the library. Krause will be teaching the classes using materials from the University of Minnesota short course, “Raising Bees in Northern Climates.” Some of the topics to be covered include equipment needs, obtaining bees, and maintaining the hive among others. Krause will teach new information at each class. To register for the classes please stop by or contact us at 637-7151.
Krause, of Viroqua, has been a beekeeper for nearly 20 years. He sells his products under the name Krause Lil’ Honey Makers. This will be the fifth year of Jim teaching classes at the library.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.