Next month is the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival in Viroqua! McIntosh Memorial Library, in partnership with the Driftless Writing Center, are collaborating to bring the event to town April 28-30. We encourage you to register for the festival through our website at www.ridgesandriversbookfestival.org

The festival will bring approximately 50 authors, illustrators, and representatives from small presses to Viroqua. The library will serve as the headquarters for the event with festival activities being hosted at locations throughout the city. We have a huge slate of activities for youth and families scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at the library. While Sunday, April 30, will be a celebration of poetry to honor the month of April being National Poetry Month. In summary, the event will feature presentations, writing workshops, author talks, a Comic Con, a magician, live music, and great food, including Norwegian waffles from the Waffle Wagon, Lionsburgers from the Viroqua Lions Club, and a pancake breakfast on Sunday, April 30, at the Viroqua United Methodist Church. This is going to be a monumental event with attendance slated at 1,000 people. Help spread the word as we want to make this event as successful as possible!

Local gardener and Viroqua Food Co-op Board member Bjorn Bergman will lead a seed saving class and seed swap at McIntosh Memorial Library this month. The "Introduction to Seed Saving Class” will be held on Saturday, March 18, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a seed swap from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside the library lobby.

During the class, Bergman will share information about the history of seed saving, why saving seeds is important, resources for seed saving, and some of his favorite seed stories. The last 15 minutes of the class will be reserved for questions from attendees.

Following the class, the seed swap will begin at 11 a.m. Anyone who has saved seeds from open pollinated vegetables, flowers, or grains is welcome to bring seeds to share with others. Participants are encouraged to label the seed packets with appropriate identifying information for other growers to know. Everyone is welcome to join the seed wwap and pick up seeds from local seed savers.

The presenter Bjorn Bergman is passionate about growing. Each growing season his family keeps a large garden at their home spending time preserving the harvest by drying, canning, freezing, and fermenting. Since 2011, Bergman has been learning about and practicing seed saving.

Have you explored Kanopy yet? Kanopy is a new database available to anyone with a library card. The database is a streaming service of movies, television shows, and children’s programs. There is an unlimited number of downloads available for children’s content. For adults five downloads are available monthly. Kanopy is a free service with your library card. A link to Kanopy is available on our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org Have a question? Give us a call at 608-637-7151, 6 for details.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 South Rock Ave. in Viroqua.