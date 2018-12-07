The eighth annual Food for Fines program to benefit the Living Faith food pantry will take place at McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua Dec. 10-15.

During that week residents can bring a nonperishable food item to the library circulation desk to have their fines reduced. For every item donated, $1 worth of fines will be removed for a maximum of $10. Fees will not be reduced for accounts in collection or where money is owed for lost or damaged materials. Everyone is welcome to drop off nonperishable items that week at the library. For more information about the Food for Fines Program, call the library at 637-7151.

