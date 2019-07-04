Due to popular demand the McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be offering conversational Norwegian language learning classes in summer 2019. During the upcoming classes the theme will be “activities.” The words and phrases that will be taught will be about sports, time, days of the week, and activities.
The classes will be held on Monday and Thursday mornings from 9:30-11:30. The first class is scheduled for July 29. The entire class will run from July 29-Aug. 29. The course will be facilitated by library staff using materials from Mango Languages, an online resource. Registration is required, as space is limited. Stop by the library or call 637-7151.
