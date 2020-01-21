McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua offers advanced coding class

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an eight-week advanced computer coding class beginning on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m. Classes will be offered weekly through Thursday, March 26.
Instructor Ryan Hunt will teach participants how to use Javascript, one of the most widely used programming languages available. During the course, Javascript will be used to create generative art. By using variables, functions and logic, Hunt will teach participants how to build art, games or apps. Registration is required, as space is limited. To register, stop by or call the library at 637-7151. Participants are encouraged to bring their own laptop computer to class if possible. Otherwise computers will be provided by the library.
For more information, call the library at 637-7151, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua library” page on Facebook.