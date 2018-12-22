McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with the Department of Workforce Development, is offering monthly employment-related services to area residents. Myron Daubert, a licensed professional counselor for the state of Wisconsin will be at the library in 2019 on the first Tuesday of each month conducting one-on-one training sessions.
Due to the holidays, the first session will be held Tuesday, Jan. 8, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Residents are encouraged to register in advance for 30-minute individual sessions. During the sessions, Daubert provides information and guidance on a variety of topics ranging from writing a resume and cover letter, interview tips, to searching the Wisconsin Job Center website for employment opportunities. To see a complete list of sessions available or to register, stop by the library or call 637-7151. The service is being provided at no charge.
