McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua offers online programs for youth

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua has a variety of virtual programs available for children during December.
Story time will be offered on Facebook Live Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Story time includes stories, songs, rhymes and more. It's geared for families and children through Pre-K. During story time on Dec. 9, someone very special will be making a holly, jolly appearance.
The Virtual Family BYOB Club meets Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. Families are invited to get together via Facebook Rooms to share their excitement about all the wonderful stories out there. Bring a favorite book to the meet-up. Whether it's a picture book you loved, or a chapter book read aloud at bedtime. Have it on hand and share it. The link to the Facebook Room will be provided the day of the program on the library's Facebook page.
The Anime Book Club for teens meets via Zoom, Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. Love Anime? How about Manga? Recommend some new stuff for Miss Marissa to read/watch, or come talk about the newest stuff coming soon to the U.S. Email m.bazan@wrlsweb.org for the Zoom link to join.
Snuggly Stories will take place Tuesday, Dec. 15 on Facebook Premiere at 6:30 p.m. Snuggle up for some bedtime stories read by Miss Marissa.
Friday Fun will be offered on Facebook Live, Friday, Dec. 18 at 3:30 p.m. Tune in to discover some easy and fun activities related to science, technology, engineering, art, math and more. This is geared for grades K-5.
The Virtual LEGO Club's theme for December is dinosaurs. LEGO lovers are invited to build a creation at home and show off what they built by sending a picture to m.bazan@wrlsweb.org. Photos will be shared on the library's Facebook page. Themes are posted on the library's Facebook page at the beginning of each month.
To stay up-to-date on what's happening at the library, like the "Viroqua Library" page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!