McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting its third annual carnival in August. The event will take place at Eckhart Park Thursday, Aug. 8 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Activities for children up to age 6 will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. From 2:30-4:30 the activities will be for children 7-14. The carnival will feature a bouncy castle, sno-cones, carnival games, a photo booth, and more. All activities are free and open to everyone. The event is sponsored by Nelson Agri-Center and Citizens First Bank.
For more information, contact the library at 637-7151.
