McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting its third annual carnival in August. The event will take place at Eckhart Park Thursday, Aug. 8 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Activities for children up to age 6 will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. From 2:30-4:30 the activities will be for children 7-14. The carnival will feature a bouncy castle, sno-cones, carnival games, a photo booth, and more. All activities are free and open to everyone. The event is sponsored by Nelson Agri-Center and Citizens First Bank.

For more information, contact the library at 637-7151.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.