McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be holding its first annual, Through the Lens Photography Contest.
The contest is open to amateur photographers of any age. All photos must have been taken in Vernon County within the last 12 months. Submissions for the contest will be accepted from Saturday, June 1 through Saturday, June 29. All eligible submissions will be on display inside the library July 1-31. Prizes will be awarded for Best in Show, along with first, second and third place.
For the complete contest rules and an entry form, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. The contest is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
For more information, call 637-7151, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the Viroqua library page on Facebook.
