McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be celebrating April as National Poetry Month with a program on Tuesday, April 30, at 6 p.m. During the program, “Community Reading of Favorite Poems,” a celebration will be held for the 200th birthday of poet Walt Whitman. Participants will create a Community Poetry tree and will be able to read their favorite poem.
National Poetry Month was inaugurated by the Academy of American Poets in 1996. Over the years, it has become the largest literary celebration in the world with schools, publishers, libraries, booksellers, and poets celebrating poetry’s vital place in our culture.
For more information, call 637-7151.
