McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with the Department of Workforce Development, is expanding employment related services to area residents. On Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. Myron Daubert, a licensed professional counselor for the state of Wisconsin, will lead a 30-minute group Career Chat session at the library.
Daubert will present information on free career assessments and career exploration websites offered by the state of Wisconsin. Following Career Chat, Daubert will be available to meet one-on-one with residents for 30-minute sessions about career related topics ranging from writing a resume and cover letter, interview tips, and more. Registration for the group session and individual appointments can be made by stopping by the library or calling the circulation desk at 637-7151, ext. 6.
Career Chat and individual appointments will be offered on the first Tuesday of each month beginning at 9:30 a.m. at McIntosh Memorial Library.
The service is provided at no charge.
