McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an event for area women titled, “A Night at the Spa.” The event is scheduled for Friday, April 26, from 6-9 p.m. at the library.
The event will include the opportunity to attend workshops on makeup selection and application led by former Miss Wisconsin Marissa Schaldach, hair styles by Daria Runice, and nail care and polish by Gladys Jacobson. The event will also feature catered appetizers, a photo booth, gift bags and door prizes. Registration is required, as space is limited. Register by stopping by the circulation desk or calling the library at 637-7151. The registration deadline is April 18.
