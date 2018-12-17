McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an adult winter reading program in 2019. Adults are encouraged to stop by the library circulation desk beginning Monday, Jan. 7, to register.
Through the end of February, participants are asked to read or listen to three books and to record that information onto a bookmark provided by the library. The completed bookmark should be returned to the library in exchange for a winter-related prize. Everyone returning a completed bookmark will be eligible to win the grand prize of a $50 gift certificate to a local grocery store and a slow cooker. The grand prize drawing will be held on the final day of the program, Feb. 28. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
For more information, contact liibrary at 637-7151, like the “Viroqua library” Facebook page or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
