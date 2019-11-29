McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua to host annual 'Polar Express' program

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting its annual “Polar Express” program throughout the library on Friday, Dec. 6, from 3:30-5 p.m.
The event will begin with children enrolled in the after-school program performing a readers’ theatre of the classic Christmas story from Chris Van Allsburg titled, “The Polar Express.” Following the performance, attendees will be able to walk around the library to different stations where they can enjoy games, crafts, and seasonal refreshments.
For more info, call the library at 637-7151, log onto mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.