McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an antiques and collectibles appraisal event featuring author and antiques expert Mark Moran of Iola, Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
During the event, Moran will be on hand to help community members discover information about their personal treasures and what they may be worth. The event will be capped at 40 items, with about four minutes dedicated to examining and explaining each object’s origin, use, and estimated value. Items eligible for appraisal include fine art, small furniture, ceramics, glassware, vintage photographs, advertisements, folk art, assorted toys, metal ware, clocks, costume jewelry, musical instruments, lighting, books, and sports memorabilia. Excluded items include weapons, coins and paper money, fine jewelry, Nazi memorabilia, and Beanie Babies. A complete list of eligible and excluded items is available at the library.
To register an item for appraisal the cost is $15 with a limit of one item per person. Register in person at the McIntosh Memorial Library circulation desk. Registrations are being accepted until Friday, March 15. Spectators are welcome and encouraged to attend the event, which is being sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Moran has authored and/or co-authored more than 25 books on antiques, has made appearances on the PBS show “Antiques Roadshow,” and has bought and sold antiques for more than 30 years.
For more information about the event, call the library at 637-7151, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.
