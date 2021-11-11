McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua to host book launch party

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a book launch party with Westby author Sue Berg. The event will be held Thursday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. inside the lobby of the library.

During the event Berg will be releasing her new book “Driftless Treasure,” the second novel in her Driftless Mystery series. The author will be selling and signing copies of her books, sharing her writing experiences, and reading an excerpt. Refreshments will be served.

Lt. Jim Higgins returns in the second book of the mystery series penned by Berg. The lieutenant becomes involved in a mystery surrounding stolen treasures at a La Crosse antique store. Higgins and his team must untangle the source of the ancient, stolen antiquities and uncover the identity of a murderer with a dark, evil secret.

For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.

