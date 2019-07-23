McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an upcoming class titled “Beginning Embroidery.” The class will be taught by Cathy Lund from Viroqua and will be held at the library on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon.
During the class participants will learn about different types of embroidery and the materials used for each. They will also learn some basic stitches to help create an embroidered bookmark. All materials will be provided. However, participants can bring their own embroidery hoop. Registration is required, as the class size is limited. Sign up by stopping by or calling the library at 637-7151.
