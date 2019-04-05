Spring Spectacular Show entries open
The Wisconsin Jersey Breeders Association is accepting entries for the 21st Wisconsin Jersey Spring Spectacular Show, May 3-4, in Viroqua.
Registered Jersey cattle from across the Midwest will circle the ring as breeders distinguish themselves in the industry. The annual event will be held at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. Showmanship begins on Friday, May 3. The cattle show will start with winter heifers at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 4.
The deadline to enter is Monday, April 15. For more information, contact Karla Peterson at by phone/text at 608-606-1818, or email at karlap2008@live.com.
Emergency sirens to be tested monthly
In Vernon County there are several warning systems which can be activated rapidly during severe weather events, which are monitored closely by Vernon County Emergency Management, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, and local police and fire authorities.
The most common warning devices in populated areas of Vernon County are the community sirens. These sirens are activated when conditions exist that there is “imminent danger,” including, but not limited to a tornado sighting. Straight-line winds, microbursts, and downbursts associated with severe thunderstorm activity are equally as dangerous as tornadic activity.
It is also important to know that community sirens are variable in effectiveness according to wind direction and speed, placement of the siren, and whether someone is inside a building or outside.
The community sirens need to be tested to make sure that they are working properly. Vernon County Emergency Management will be testing the sirens April 1 through September of each year. This test will be done the first Monday of each month at 11 a.m. If inclement weather is in the area the test will be done the next good weather day.
For more information, contact Brandon Larson, Vernon County Emergency Management director, at the Erlandson Office Building in Viroqua, 608-637-5266.
Viroqua library to hold frog program
McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an educational program titled, “The Call of the Frog.” Ben Johnston will lead the program in the library program room, Friday, April 12, 3:45 p.m.
Johnston will teach the participants how to listen and identify the 12 Wisconsin frog calls. All program participants will become citizen scientists for the Wisconsin Frog and toad survey. For more information, call 637-7151, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua library” page on Facebook.
