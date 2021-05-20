McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua to host gardening workshops

McIntosh Memorial Library will be offering two straw-bale gardening workshops at the new Growing Forward Together Garden located behind the bath house building on Rock Avenue in Viroqua.

Master Gardener Arwyn Wildingway will lead a workshop specific for seniors, Thursday, May 27, at 11 a.m. During the program participants will have the opportunity to plant straw bales and two ADA raised garden beds. The second workshop, which is open to anyone interested in straw-bale gardening, will be held Saturday, June 5, at 9 a.m. at the garden location.

The library received a federal grant through the Growing Together Wisconsin project to establish the garden. A stipulation of the grant requires all produce harvested be donated to help meet the needs of food-insecure residents or educational purposes.

For more information about these events, contact Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at 637-7151, extension 5. Additional information can be found on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page or website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

