McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting two activities to celebrate the fall season.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10:30 a.m. the library will be holding a Leaf Party. Weather permitting, participants will have the opportunity to play outside in a gigantic pile of leaves. Indoors there will be seasonal crafts and apple cider served. The activity is geared for children up to age 6.
On Friday, Oct. 25, from 3:45-5 p.m. the annual Fall Festival will take place inside the library. During the event participants can play numerous games, work on craft projects, or enjoy a magic show. Activities will be for children between ages 6-14.
For more information, contact the library at 637-7151. The library is located at 205 S. Rock Ave.
