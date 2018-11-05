The McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be offering a six-week course for adults titled, “Mystery Writing” from Wednesday, Nov. 14, through Saturday, Dec. 22. This is an online GALE course that will teach participants the techniques needed to determine if they want to become a mystery author.
Mystery Writing begins by introducing the four-story types and then explains how they relate to mysteries. During the class, participants will have an opportunity to delve into the special techniques that apply to mysteries, including crime scene descriptions and the use of techniques to misdirect readers and create suspense.
Examples from real mystery novels will be used throughout the course. Following each lesson, participants will get to practice on their own story besides having a discussion with classmates and the facilitator. The class will be taught by published author Steve Alcorn and facilitated by Maurine Fritz from Viroqua.
The classes will be held at the McIntosh library on Wednesdays from 6:30-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will need to bring a computer to each class or be able to check one out from the library. Registration is required as space is limited. Register by stopping by the library circulation desk or calling 637-7151.
