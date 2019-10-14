McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be presenting an informational program about bats, Friday, Oct. 18, at 3:30 p.m. Ben Johnston of Wilton will share what he has learned about bats during his 10 years of volunteering for the Wisconsin Bat program.

Ben Johnston

Johnston

The Wisconsin Bat Program monitors and manages bat populations in the state. Much of the data the program collects comes from citizen-scientists, and the program relies heavily on grants and funding support from Wisconsin citizens.

For more information, call 637-7151.

