McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is accepting reservations from anyone interested in participating in a puzzle room activity. The event, titled “Creepy Campout," will be offered a total of 10 times at the library from April 4-6. A maximum of four people per time slot will be allowed to play. The game is intended for older youth or adults.
The participants will begin the game around a campfire where they will hear a creepy story about an old lady that lived in a forest that has disappeared. The group will have 45 minutes to figure out what happened to the lady or the creepy campfire story will be lost forever.
To reserve your game time, stop by or call the library at 637-7151. Registration is required, as participation numbers are limited.
