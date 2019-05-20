McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a three-part series titled, “Beginning Quilting." The classes will be taught by Carolyn Solverson and will be held at the library June 11, 18 and 25 from 1-3 p.m.
During this class participants will learn how to use basic quilting tools such as a cutting mat, rotary cutter and ruler. The end result of the class will be the creation of an 8-inch square quilted potholder. The final day of the class will include a field trip to a local quilt shop. Participants need basic sewing machine skills for this class. Preregistration is required, as the class size is limited. All materials will be provided. Register by stopping at the library, 205 S. Rock Ave., or calling at 637-7151.
