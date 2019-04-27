McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a Self-Hypnosis Workshop for Health and Wellness led by Gayle O’Meara Nielsen. The workshop will take place at the library on Saturday, May 11 from noon-3 p.m.
During the three-hour workshop participants will learn about the power of the subconscious mind and how to utilize it for improving wellness, achieving personal goals and bringing more joy to life. The workshop will include several methods of self-hypnosis as well as EFT (emotional freedom technique) and the many and varied uses of each. Participants may also volunteer to be used for demonstrations of hypnotic technique during the workshop.
O’Meara Nielsen is a hypnotist, certified matrix energetics practitioner, Kundalini Reiki master and martial artist of over 30 years. She has worked with clients for 15 years, both in persona and online, helping them become their best self.
Registration for this program is required as space is limited. To register, stop by the library or call 637-7151.
