In honor of International Women’s Day, McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a Spa Night event for high school women. The event is scheduled for Friday, March 8, from 6-9 p.m. at the library.
The event will include inspiring speakers, hair, makeup and nail workshops, catered appetizers, a photo booth, gift bags and more. Any area high school student is welcome to attend. Registration is required, as space is limited. Register by stopping by the circulation desk or calling the library at 637-7151. Registration is due March 1.
