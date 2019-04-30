McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a two-part workshop titled, “Websites for Artists.”
The first workshop led by Viroqua artist Anne Butera will be held Thursday, May 9, from 5:30-7 p.m. and will focus on essential elements for an artist’s website. Butera will show examples of current sites and lead a discussion on the options available for building and housing your website. In the second workshop on Thursday, May 16, from 5:30-7 p.m. Butera will be joined by Matthias Mining from Mac Help in Viroqua for a structured study lab to work directly with artists on the creation of a website.
Registration for the May 16 workshop is required, as space is limited to 10 people. To register for the class, stop by or call the library at 637-7151.
