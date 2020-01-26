McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua to host West Salem author

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a two-part literacy program featuring West Salem author Dr. Richard A. Erickson.
On Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Erickson will be joined by Sandi Stavlo, retired reading specialist from the Sparta School District, for an adult program about the importance of reading. The two will speak about the importance of teaching children to read and how to help develop a child’s critical thinking skills.
On Friday, Feb. 14 at 3:30 p.m. Erickson will return to the library for a book reading and signing. Erickson is the author of the children’s picture book, “School Bus #9: Welcome Aboard.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
For more information about the programs, contact the library at 637-7151.