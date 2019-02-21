McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be launching a new program on March 1, “Conversations.” This adult program is an opportunity for participants to talk about the community, meet people, discover new ideas, and reminisce about the past. The program will be held on the first and third Friday of each month from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the library. Coffee will be provided.
The topics for the first three sessions are:
March 1 will be The Echo Project. The Exploring Cultural History Online (ECHO) Project developed by the Winding Rivers Library System consists of photographs and postcards documenting the history and culture of western Wisconsin, specifically Buffalo, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon counties.
March 15 will be St. Patrick’s Day. Participants will discuss the history of the Irish holiday and play a few games, including St. Patrick’s Day trivia.
April 5 will be the “Remember Game.” We will reminisce about days gone by as we play the “Remember Game.” This activity will have participants thinking back to special moments in their life. There will be a door prize given for the winner of the game.
For more information, call the library at 637-7151, log onto www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.