McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be observing National CPR and AED Awareness Week in June with a presentation and conversation event. On Friday, June 7 at 10:30 a.m., local resident DiDi Lindvig from 4LIFE with DiDi will speak about the importance of knowing life-saving measures as every second counts in cardiac arrest.
Through her business, Lindvig provides certification and renewal services for CPR, AED, Bloodborne Pathogen, and First Aid Training.
In 2007, Congress unanimously passed a resolution to set aside June 1-7 each year as National CPR and AED Awareness Week to spotlight how lives can be saved if more Americans know CPR and how to use an AED. The program is being offered as part of the library’s bimonthly series titled, “Conversations.”
