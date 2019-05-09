Due to popular demand, McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be offering Conversational Norwegian language learning classes in June.

During the June classes the theme will be travel. The words and phrases that will be taught will be about money, directions, shopping, etc. The classes will be held  Monday and Thursday mornings from 9:30-11:30. The first class is scheduled for June 3. The course will be facilitated by library staff using materials from Mango Languages, a digital resource.

Registration is required, as space is limited. Stop by the library or call 637-7151.

