McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an adult cooking class, “Creating a Smorgastrata,” Wednesday, July 24, from 1-2:30 p.m.
The class will begin outdoors in the library garden, where participants will pick fresh produce to cook with. A variety of produce will be necessary in order to create a beautiful smorgastrata. The dish is a savory cake like a sandwich, but with large amounts of filling and garnish, similar to a layered cream cake.
A smorgastrata is normally made up of several layers of white or light rye bread with creamy fillings in between. Step-by-step instruction will be given so participants can create a smorgastrata to take home and enjoy.
Registration is required, as the class size is limited. Sign up by stopping by the McIntosh Memorial Library or calling 637-7151.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.