McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be offering “Conversational Norwegian” language learning classes in April and May.
During the classes, participants will learn the Norwegian language using four key components: vocabulary, pronunciation, grammar and culture. These components will help the participants learn how to have basic conversations in Norwegian. The classes will be held on Monday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from April 15 to May 15 in the library conference room. Most classes will be two hours.
Registration is required, as the class size is limited. Register by calling the circulation desk at 637-7151. The class will be taught using materials from the online database Mango Languages.
