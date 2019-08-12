McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with the Vernon County Agricultural Society, is pleased to present the annual Vernon County Fair Read and Win program.
Beginning on Monday, Aug. 19, local youth up to age 14 are encouraged to stop by McIntosh Memorial Library, along with other participating libraries in Vernon County, to pick up a reading log. The log helps participants track how much time they have spent reading. Once the log is filled out it can be returned to any participating library to receive one entrance pass into the fairgrounds or one ride ticket. All reading logs must be turned in by Wednesday, Sept. 11. The Vernon County Fair is Sept. 11-15.
For more information, contact the library at 637-7151.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.