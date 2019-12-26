McIntosh Memorial Library to expand adult programs, classes

The McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting numerous adult programs and educational classes throughout 2020. Recognizing the increased requests for additional programs, library staff have made a concentrated effort to schedule a wide variety of opportunities for adults.
The programs and classes being offered in January include:
- Friday, Jan. 3 at 10:30 a.m. classic country music with Greg Leighton;
- Saturday, Jan. 4 at 9:30 a.m. needle felting snowmen;
- Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. Adverse Childhood Experiences Training;
- Monday, Jan. 13 at 9:30 a.m. Norwegian language class;
- Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. book repair workshop;
- Friday, Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. Tomah author Larry Scheckel;
- Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. woodcarving;
- Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. creating homemade cards and envelopes;
- Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. beginning knitting;
- Thursday, Jan. 30 at 11:30 a.m. Indian cooking class funded by the Viroqua Food Co-op Community Fund grant.
The library provides the materials for the classes. All classes are provided at no charge. Registration is required for most classes, as the class sizes are limited. Some classes will be held over multiple sessions. To register or for more information about a specific class, stop by or call the library at 637-7151.