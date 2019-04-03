McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a class in the library's program room on how to make homemade sauerkraut, Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m.
This hands-on class will be led by Adrienne Fox. During the 90-minute session, Fox will talk about the process, do some demonstrations, and help participants make a quart of sauerkraut to take home. To register, stop by the circulation desk or call 637-7151.
