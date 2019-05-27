McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be joining libraries all across the country by hosting a summer reading program for children. Registration for the program titled, “A Universe of Stories,” will begin Monday, June 3, near the library entrance.
Registered participants will receive a reading log, activity sheet and calendar of events. Youth will have the opportunity to earn books and win door prizes by completing reading logs and attending events throughout the summer. Starting Monday, June 10, the library will host daily activities beginning at 3:30 p.m. for youth between the ages of 6-14. The summer reading program will conclude Friday, Aug. 9. In 2018, the program at the McIntosh Library had more than 500 local youth involved.
For more information about the summer reading program, call the library at 637-7151, or view the calendar of events online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.