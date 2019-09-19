McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting its annual Vehicle Day, Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon near the loading dock at Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua.
The event will feature a wide variety of vehicles for children to explore. Vehicles that will be featured include a squad car, fire truck, school bus, ambulance, sanitation truck, concrete mixer, a tractor, and numerous vehicles from the city of Viroqua’s public works and street departments fleet.
This event is geared for children of all ages.
For more information about this program, call the library at 637-7151
