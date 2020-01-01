McIntosh Memorial Library Viroqua: Book Buzz

As we begin a new year, we would like to encourage you to discover the benefits of your local public library. If you have never had a library card before, please stop by the McIntosh Memorial Library and get one. Signing up for a library card is free and takes about 5 minutes. If you lost your card and need a replacement one, please know that card is also free. Once you have a library card you can begin checking out books, e-books, DVDs, audiobooks, video games, magazines and more. You can also use any of our public internet computers. The services provided by your public library are extraordinary and always changing. We look forward to serving you in the new year.
Winter is such a great time to curl up with a book or watch a new DVD. Our library has added so many new titles to the collection in the last month. If you haven’t been by in a few weeks stop in and check out the New Arrivals Area. This popular section of the library is located just past our circulation desk. In our New Arrivals Area , we feature our new books, DVDs, audio books, music CDs and video games. You can also explore our collection on our online catalog and place an order for an item, so it is ready for pickup when you stop by. Access to our catalog can be found on our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
We are excited to announce the return of our weekly Code Club for local youth in 2020. Last year we were very fortunate to receive a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to help us begin a Code Club at the library. In total, 60 local youth enrolled in the program which concluded last fall. A Code Club is an opportunity for youth ages 8-18 to gather every week to learn how to write a computer code to create apps, games and websites. Code Club will resume on Monday, Jan. 6 at 3:30 p.m. in the library conference room. The Code Club will meet every Monday afternoon and be facilitated by library staff. Anyone interested in coding is welcome to stop by and get involved!
If you are looking to learn a new craft in 2020, we have several adult crafting classes scheduled for January. Stop by and register for our woodcarving class, knitting class, cooking class, book repair class, card making class and more! Our classes are offered at no charge. However, space is limited so registration is required. Sign up by stopping by or giving us a call at 637-7151.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.