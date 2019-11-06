Area residents woke up Wednesday to an autumn landscape covered with snow, making for a sloppy and slippery commute to work and school, and forcing everyone to break out their shovels, snowplows and snowblowers.
Four inches of snow fell in some parts of the Viroqua area. De Soto received 2.8 inches of the white stuff.
The weekend forecast calls for partly sunny skies Saturday and a 30 percent chance of snow that night. On Sunday, there is a 20 percent chance of snow before noon.
The snowfall came during Winter Weather Awareness Week, which is Nov. 4-8.
