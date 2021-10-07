Medicare open enrollment period starts Oct. 15

Each year from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, there is an annual open enrollment period (OEP) for current Medicare beneficiaries to enroll in or change Part D drug plans and Medicare Advantage (Part C) plans.

During the OEP, a person can make any of the following changes, which will be effective on January 1, 2022:

Join a Part D plan (if not already enrolled);

Drop a Part D plan;

Switch to a new Part D plan;

Drop a Medicare Advantage plan and return to Original Medicare; or

Join or switch a Medicare Advantage plan with or without drug coverage.

Even if a person is satisfied with their 2021 plan, they can still re-evaluate that plan to determine if it will best meet their needs for 2022. Plans are allowed to change the terms of coverage each year, which means new plans become available and some plans stop offering coverage. Even if a plan continues to offer coverage into the following year, there could be changes to its monthly premium, formulary, network providers, deductible, and copay amounts.

In late September, Medicare beneficiaries were mailed an Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) from their current plan to review. This document notifies beneficiaries of the changes to their current plan which are effective January 1, 2022. They also received a booklet “Medicare and You 2022” in early October, which includes a list of all Part C and Part D plans for their state in the last pages.

An effective way to review plans is by going to Medicare’s website - www.medicare.gov - and using the “PlanFinder” tool. The PlanFinder asks for a person’s zip code, prescription medications, and preferred pharmacies. Based on that information, the PlanFinder will show the cost of each plan with the plans with lowest estimated total cost listed first.

Research shows that fewer than 10% of Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in the most cost-effective Part D plan. Name recognition, or only looking at a plan’s monthly premium, may not be good ways to choose a plan. If a person is unsure how to pick and evaluate a plan, the following resources are available:

Board on Aging and Long-Term Care Part D Helpline (ages 60+) at 1-855-677-2783;

Disability Rights Wisconsin Part D Helpline (ages 18-59) at 1-800-926-4862;

Board on Aging and Long-Term Care Medigap Helpline at 1-800-242-1060;

Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227);

Aging & Disability Center of Vernon County at 608-637-5201 or ADRCVC@vernoncounty.org.

