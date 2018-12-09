Name: John Thompson
What were your reasons for joining the Viroqua Fire Department?: Public service was my “thing.” I already worked for the ambulance company and was a police officer for Viroqua, so it just naturally followed. And to top it off, it offered big red trucks with red lights and a siren. I have a need to be honest.
How long have you been a firefighter?: Since September of 1974.
What is your occupation?: I sell fire trucks, sit on the City Council, and fight fires.
Does your employer allow you to leave work for calls? How do they feel about you belonging to the fire department?: As I am my own boss, I can honestly say the boss doesn’t mind me going on calls in the slightest.
Have you gained any experience or knowledge from being on the department that has helped you in your job and personal life?: All the experiences on the fire department are real life. People get hurt and die, buildings burn down, and terrible things happen. You end up right in the middle of it all and it teaches you to be humble and appreciate all the little things in life.
Is there a particular call or incident that stands out the most in your mind? Why?: This question is hard one because there are many things. Naturally the calls with loss of life stand out and, in my years, there have been many. But on the other hand, there are many where we were able to save a life, or insure that the person’s survival was a good one, or the building was saved. Those are the experiences that I like to think about in quiet times and they let me feel like some good has been done.
What keeps you on the department?: I stay because it helps keep me young (well kind of, anyway), and lets me do some good in the world.
