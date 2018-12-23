Name: Seth Young
What were your reasons for joining the Viroqua Fire Department?: I have been an EMT for about 10 years and decided to join a different group closer to home and try a new experience. I have a passion for helping people.
How long have you been a firefighter?: Just over a year.
What is your occupation?: Store manager at O'Reilly Auto Parts.
Does your employer allow you to leave work for calls? How do they feel about you belonging to the fire department?: Yes, as long as there are other people there, but it it my call when to leave.
Have you gained any experience or knowledge from being on the department that has helped you in your job and personal life?: I have gained a lot of experience and knowledge, such as learning how to deal with stressful situations a lot calmer.
Is there a particular call or incident that stands out the most in your mind? Why?: I would say the first call I wen on, being it was the first time I had to land med-flight and see the patient before they are in the ambulance.
What keeps you on the department?: I would have to say the family-like atmosphere, and like I said, knowing I can help someone even though they are a stranger is the best feeling in the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.