VERNON COUNTY
The Solid Waste/Recycling Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. on November 13th, 2019 at the Vernon County Solid Waste/Recycling facility, S3705 County Highway LF, Viroqua. Agenda items include: Committee Report, Vouchers, and Department Update.
Highway Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. November 14, 2019, Vernon County Highway Department. Discussion and possible action on the following items: CTH B driveway (closed session for litigation), rent of highway buildings, winter maintenance policy, priority budgeting, ATV/UTV route request. Commissioner’s Report (Non-action items) – Shop update, safety training
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); and Adjournment.
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, November 14th at 9:30 a.m., Ag Service Center conference room, 220 Airport Rd., Viroqua. Tree Farmer of the Year, Doreen Short, Budget Explanation and Discussion Timber Sale Update, Esofea Park Update, Watershed Planning Update, Esofea Shower Building Update, Watershed Planning Update, Jersey & Mlsna Dam Obstruction Removal Update, Bid Opening and Award for Swenson (CC-15) Dam Access Road & Stilling Basin Repair, Personnel Policies Discussion.
Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11:00 a.m., November 14, 2019, Extension Conference Room, Erlandson Building. Review bills; Educator Report – Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report; 2020 Educator Contract; Sharing of County/Department Resources.
Legal Affairs Committee will meet at 11:30 a.m. on November 14, 2019 in Room 102, 1st floor of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Vouchers, Rules of the Board, Hoff—Loss Control and Workers Compensation report, Corporation Counsel Update with Nikki Swayne, Abt—Swayne Law- discussion re: Former Corporation counsel files; work with zoning dept.; and, briefing regarding various administrative frameworks available to the County, Set next meeting date.
Board of Health meets at 1 p.m. November 14, 2019 at the Erlandson Office Building. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.
Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, November 18 at 9:30 a.m. in the County Board Room, Review/Approve Minutes, Approval of Bills, Budget for 2020, Budget for 2019, ED Coordinator Priorities for 2021, Tourism Commission and/or Tourism Non-Profit, Sample Room Tax Presentation, County Website update, Marketing, Community Grant Matrix, EDA Grant Update, Other Business, Next Mtg – date TBA
