Meeting agendas

VERNON COUNTY
The Vernon County Zoning Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. on March 10, 2020 in the Vernon County Boardroom, 3rd Floor Courthouse to review and approve prior meeting minutes, review/approve payment of bills, Administrators Report, and State POWTS audit.
The Solid Waste/Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on March 11, 2020 on the first floor, Conference Room 102 at the Courthouse Annex. Agenda items include: Committee Report, Vouchers, and Department Update.
Board of Health meets March 11 at 1 p.m. in the Erlandson Office Building. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); Radio System Update, and Adjournment.
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, March 12 at 9:30 a.m., Vernon County Land & Water at 220 Airport Rd., Sidie Hollow Improvements and Enhancements, Blackhawk Existing Dock Removal, Esofea Stream Restoration Project, Sidie Hollow Forestry Mowing, Missouri Gravel Bed Approval, Water Testing Update, Watershed Planning Update, Swenson (CC-15) Dam Access Road & Stilling Basin Repair Update, Torger Quarry Non-Metallic Mining Reclamation Plan, Victory Quarry Non-Metallic Mining Reclamation Plan, Non-metallic Mining Annual Report, Approval of new Building Lease.
Highway Committee—Mar 12 2020 will meet at County Highway Department on Mar 12 2020 at 09:30:00 AM, RTA Resolution; Iron Worker purchase; Commissioner Vehicle-lease or buy; Parts/Shop Clerk Position (closed session). Commissioner’s Report (non-action items): Towns use of old shop; floor sweeper/squeegee; FHWA/FEMA funds; tar kettle. Highway Commissioner Performance Evaluation.
Legal Affairs Committee meets at 11:30 on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the Annex Conference Room 102. Approve Vouchers, Discuss and review offers on Properties, Committee members reports/questions, Ordinance-Citizens Petitions for Advisory Referendums, Ron Hoff, Loss Report/Workers Compensation Report, Corporation Counsel Update with Nikki Swayne, Abt-Swayne Law—Whitestown tower suit, Health Dept. Trial, Zoning cases/Trials, Dept. Human Services/Clerks Office exchange of necessary billing information, Set next meeting date.
Viroqua Business Park Commission meets at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16 in the County Board Room. Intergovernmental agreement, hotel feasibility study, business development agreement(s): The commission may entertain a motion to adjourn into closed session pursuant to 19.85(1)(e) to deliberate the investment of public funds regarding Sale of Land and Tax Increment Financing. (Roll call vote if motion is not unanimous) a. Entry into closed session if adopted, b. Reconvene in open session pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes Section 19.85(2), c. May act on items discussed in closed session; marketing plan; other new business, next meeting.