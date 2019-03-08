VERNON COUNTY
Land Information Council meets at 10:00 a.m. March 12, County Board Room, Courthouse Annex. Review & approve vouchers; General Reports From Departments Managing Land Information; Determine Members to be included in the 2019 WLIA County Group Membership; Preliminary PLSS Corner Maintenance Plan; Status Report on Land Information Office Projects; Audience to Visitors.
The Personnel Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the Courthouse Conference Room 101. Agenda items include: review and approve minutes from February 19, 2019 meeting, review and approve vouchers, Possible closed session: Discussion and possible action on Personnel Administrative Assistant position. Possible closed session: Review of Sick Time Payout for Elected Officials, Director’s Report, discussion of agenda items for next meeting, confirmation of next meeting date, and adjourn.
The Solid Waste/Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on March 13, 2019 at the Vernon County Solid Waste/Recycling Facility, S3705 County Hwy. LF,. Agenda items include: Committee Report, Vouchers, Leachate Trucking, Landfill Expansion, Equipment Status Update, and Department Update.
Highway Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. March 14, 2019, Vernon County Highway Department. Discussion and possible action on work zone safety week resolution; Discussion and possible action on fleet pickup rentals; Discussion and possible action on GPS locating program; Highway Commissioner performance evaluation; Review and approve vouchers for payment; Commissioner’s Report (Non-action items) – New shop update; Winter issues (trucks, roads, extra routes); Four – 10-hour days
Legal Affairs Committee will meet at approximately 11:00 a.m. on March 14, 2019 in Room 309 of the Courthouse Annex. Approve Vouchers, Citizens United, Discussion on Gerry Mandering, Hoff Loss control and Workers Compensation report, Discussion and possible action on County Ordinance regarding Finances – Nikki Swayne, Corporation Counsel update with Nikki Swayne, including a discussion and possible action regarding board rules and ordinances related to public bidding on County contracts. Abt Swayne Law, Messer ERD Litigation, Set next meeting date.
Court & Community Collaborative Council meets at 12:00 p.m. March 14, 2019 in the Vernon County Courthouse 2nd floor—jury room. Call to order. Reports on Sobriety/Drug Court, VC Prevention, Teen Court, Domestic Abuse Issues, Elder Abuse Issues, Aging & Disability, Health Dept., Trauma Informed Care, YWCA/CASA, Veterans. New or other business to be discussed. Confirm next meeting.
Board of Health meets at 1 p.m. March 14, 2019 at the Erlandson Office Building. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.
Vernon Manor Trustees meet at 8:30 a.m., March 15, 2019, Vernon Manor Conference Room. Review previous proceedings. Audience to visitors. Administrator’s report. Closed Session to Wisconsin Statues 19.85 (1) (f). (QAA minutes.) CLA conference call. Approve monthly bills and financials. Any other business. Set next meeting date. Adjourn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.