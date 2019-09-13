VERNON COUNTY
Vernon Manor Trustees ~ Friday, September 13, 8:30 a.m., Vernon Manor Conference Room. Amended. Review previous proceedings. Audience to visitors. Approve monthly bills and financials. Purchase/replacement of whirlpool tub. RCAC resolution. Revised smoking policy. Discussion/action. Healthcare Life Safety Proposal discussion/action. Administrators report. Reports and other business. Set next meeting date. Adjourn.
Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. September 16, 2019 at the Erlandson Building, 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua. Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Sale of Minibus, Discuss & Take Action on Request to Fill Vacancies; Program Reports by Unit; Director s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
Ag & Extension Committee: Meets at 11:00 a.m. September 16, 2019, Extension Conference Room, Erlandson Building. Review bills; Educator Report – Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report; Review Annual Budget Book Reports.
North Side Business Development Commission meets Monday, September 16, at 1 p.m. in the County Board Room, Review/Approve minutes, Business Evaluation Matrix, Sample Project Review using Matrix, Standard Process Flow for Future Businesses, Update on Approval of Intergovernmental Agreement Change, Next Mtg
County Board Of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. on September 17, 2019 in the County Board Room Courthouse Annex. Johnson & Block Audit Report, Report on Budget Hearings, Report from Executive Committee, Residential Care Apartment Complex Architecture Firm, Private Onsite Wastewater Systems Ordinance (POWTS) Amendment, Vernon County Zoning and Sanitation Fee amendments, Rules of the Board; Legal Affairs Committee duties, Second Vice-Chair, Electronic Participation, Comissions responsibilities and per diems, Approval of the Vernon County Land and Water Resource Management Plan, 2019 Ho Chunk Funds For Flood Recovery For Townships in Vernon County/Extension Amendment, Economic Development Loan startup funds, Intergovernmental Agreement wit the City of Viroqua, Amended. Resolution Supporting Federal Medicaid,Vernon County Code, Chapter 18, Vernon County Municipal Code Outdoor and Refuse Burning Ordinance, Remonstrance, Reports of Standing Committees, Adjournment.
Finance Committee meets at 8:00 a.m. September 19, 2019 in Room 309, of the Courthouse Annex. Review and Adjust 2020 Budget and Discussion with Melanie Lendosky of Johnson & Block. Review/approve minutes for the August 15, 2019 meeting, Treasurer 2020 LiDAR Project and USDA 3DEP Grant, Hewitt approval to purchase equipment from used equipment sales, Capitalization policy, Grant report, Review bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date.
Economic Development Loan Committee meets Friday, September 20 at 9 a.m. in the County Board Room, Treasurer’s Report, Policy Manual for Loan Program, Resolution for Start Up Funding, Other Business, Next Meeting Date.
